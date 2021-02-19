Ford Bronco Sports Recalled For Suspension Problems

Ford recalls 1,660 Bronco Sports with rear suspension modules that may not be secure.

February 18, 2021 — Ford is recalling 2021 Ford Bronco Sports because the rear suspension modules may not be secured to the subframes.

More than 1,660 Bronco Sports are recalled after the automaker learned the bolts for the suspension modules may be missing or loose.

Rear suspension modules with loose or missing bolts may affect the vehicle’s stability and cause rear-end crash dangers beyond what occupants should experience.

This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport recall affects 1,640 vehicles in the U.S., 24 in Canada and two in Mexico.

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition which occurred in a Mexico assembly plant when the Bronco Sports were built between July 22 to November 24, 2020.

Ford dealers will confirm the rear suspension bolts are secured properly and replace them if necessary.

Ford Bronco Sport owners may call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 21S04.