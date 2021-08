Nearly 600 vehicles recalled because of weld studs for the side airbags.

August 27, 2021 — Ford is recalling nearly 600 model year 2021 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles that may have side airbag attachment weld studs that could detach during deployment of the side airbags.

This increases the risk of injuries and death for occupants.

Ford and Lincoln dealers will replace the side airbag assemblies after owner recall notification letters are mailed September 7, 2021.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 21C19.