Ford F-150 Warped Dash Lawsuit Filed in Delaware

Ford F-150 XL and XLT truck dashboards allegedly warp and separate, as do the replacements.

May 25, 2021 — A Ford F-150 warped dash class action lawsuit alleges the original dashboards warp and separate, then Ford replaces them with equally defective dashboards.

Included in the F-150 lawsuit are 2015-2020 Ford F-150 XL and XLT trucks which allegedly use cheaper dashes than other F-150 models.

The original Ford F-150 dash (part number FL3Z-1504320-AG) allegedly warps and peels away, sometimes just weeks after a truck is sold or leased.

The warped dash lawsuit was filed by three F-150 customers, one who said he leased a new 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in May 2018. Within a few months when the truck had about 3,000 miles on it, the plaintiff says he noticed the dash had warped and was creaking and rattling.

The dash near the defroster vents warped and bubbled, and the plaintiff says he tried multiple times to convince the dealership to repair the F-150 under warranty.

In February 2019, the plaintiff called Ford customer service and requested warranty coverage for the warped dash, but the plaintiff says he was told there was no fix.

However, the plaintiff says he later learned about technical service bulletin (TSB) 19-2041 that was released prior to his call to Ford’s customer service.

After two service advisors at the dealership said the dash couldn't be repaired under warranty, the plaintiff allegedly mentioned the bulletin. But he was allegedly told the replacement parts were backordered with a three-week wait.

The plaintiff says he was told in August 2019 that he was number four in line for repairs out of 12 F-150 customers. However, the plaintiff says he believes the replacement dash allegedly warps just like the original dash.

Ford allegedly knew by April 2015 the F-150 dashboards werw warping and even issued a special service message SSM 472270 to dealers in 2018. But the SSM allegedly told dealers not to attempt any repairs.

Then TSB 19-2041 was released in February 2019 informing Ford dealers to replace the original dashboards with new dashes, part number KL3Z-1504320-SA.

"In other words, Ford has simply replaced one defective dash with another defective dash, failing to address the underlying issue causing the warping and separation, despite Ford’s awareness of and access to a proper remedy—installation of the dash used in the Ford F-150’s more expensive trim packages." — Ford F-150 class action lawsuit

The F-150 class action alleges Ford manufactured a higher grade dash for the F-150 Platinum, but the automaker allegedly refuses to use the improved dash in the XL and XLT trucks.

And even with the allegedly defective replacement dashboards Ford dealers use, the lawsuit alleges F-150 owners are constantly told the parts are on backorder.

The warped dash lawsuit also alleges Ford concealed the dash problems to increase profits by selling more F-150 trucks.

The Ford F-150 warped dash lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Mendoza, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Bifferato Firm, Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, Baron & Herskowitz, and Sauder Schelkopf.