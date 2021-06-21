Ford F-350 Class Action Lawsuit Says Labels Were Wrong

Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks allegedly can't handle the load capacity advertised for the trucks.

June 20, 2021 — A Ford F-350 class action lawsuit alleges model year 2020 trucks were sold with incorrect tire and payload labels which makes the trucks less valuable than they should be.

According to the Ford F-350 class action lawsuit, the complaint includes:

"All individuals in the United States who, prior to March 2021, purchased or leased any 2020 Ford F-Super Duty: F350 configured with the 6.7L Diesel Engine, Single Rear Wheels (SRW), 4x4, Crew Cab, Long Box, and either the 12k or 12.4k Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings (GVWR)."

In February 2021, Ford announced a recall of nearly 10,000 model year 2020 F-350 trucks with overstated payload capacity ratings on the tire and loading information labels, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification labels and overstated weight info on the truck camper loading documents.

Ford said a driver could experience increased stopping distances if the suspensions were overloaded. Additionally, the automaker said in February it was unaware of any injuries or crashes caused by the incorrect labels.

The class action alleges Ford told F-350 owners that no repairs or refunds would be offered other than through Ford's standard warranties.

Ford dealerships were told to replace the incorrect labels and documents.

According to plaintiff David M. Rathmann, the tire and loading information label said the payload capacity was 4,576 pounds when he purchased the F-350. But once he was notified about the label recall, the plaintiff learned the correct payload capacity was 4,237 pounds.

The Ford F-350 class action lawsuit also alleges the plaintiff's truck was equipped with a safety certification label that incorrectly said the front axle accessory reserve capacity was 926 pounds, and the total accessory reserve capacity was 1,141 pounds.

However, in May 2021 the plaintiff received a replacement label as part of the F-350 recall. The class action lawsuit says the front axle accessory reserve capacity was in fact 834 pounds, and the total accessory reserve capacity was 803 pounds.

Ford also provided the plaintiff with a new truck camper loading document that said the cargo weight rating was 3,305 pounds.

The plaintiff says Ford didn't tell him the payload and weight load capabilities were wrong when he purchased the truck, and none of the nearly 10,000 F-350 truck owners would have purchased the vehicles if Ford would have told them the ratings were incorrect.

The Ford F-350 class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division: David M. Rathmann, vs. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Nix Patterson, LLP, Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, and Daniels & Tredennick PLLC.