Ford F-350 Super Duty Recall Issued For Axle Problems

Ford recalls nearly 35,000 trucks that may have weld problems which disconnect the driveshafts.

July 19, 2021 — Ford is recalling 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines and single rear wheel axles for weld problems with the rear axle housing spring seat interfaces.

Nearly 35,000 trucks are affected by the recall of F-350s built in Kentucky between August 6, 2020, and May 15, 2021.

Ford says the rear driveshaft could disconnect, a problem that will cause a loss of motive power and a loss of PARK even with the transmission shifted into PARK. The F-350 Super Duty could also roll away if the parking brake isn't engaged.

A Ford truck driver may notice shaking and vibration while driving highway speeds or a shuddering when accelerating.

Ford says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the F-350 Super Duty problem.

Ford will mail recall notices the week of August 16, 2021. Ford dealers will inspect the rear axles to determine if they are deformed, and if they are deformed the axles will be replaced. But a dealer will only perform a weld repair on the spring seats if the axle isn't deformed.

Ford F-350 owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 21S31.