Ford Fuel Delivery Module Recall To Prevent Stalled Engines

2021 Ford Escapes, Lincoln Corsairs and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sports affected.

August 18, 2021 — A Ford fuel delivery module recall has been announced for 2021 Ford Escapes, Lincoln Corsairs and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sports at risk of stalling.

More than 13,300 Ford vehicles may have fuel delivery modules inside the fuel tanks that can cause low fuel pressure.

The low pressure will cause the Escape, Corsair and Bronco Sport engines to stall, or the vehicle may fail to start.

Ford says a leak in the fuel tube can occur because the fuel tube wall is thin. However, the leak will stay in the fuel tank.

According to Ford, the fuel delivery supplier made mistakes during production that caused the fuel tube walls to be thinner than specification.

Bosch contacted Ford in July about a tier-3 supplier (Fraenkische) that shipped fuel delivery components that had problems.

Two Ford assembly plants received the parts which caused the automaker to open an investigation. Ford confirmed which vehicles were affected by the module defects and determined the vehicles were built between May and July 2021.

Ford says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Ford dealerships will replace the fuel delivery modules after owner notification letters are mailed October 4, 2021.

Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair and Ford Bronco Sport owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332.

Ford's recall reference number is 21S38.