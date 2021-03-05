Ford Mustang Mach-E Already Has Problems

Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E SUVs as thousands of customers wait for their new vehicles.

March 5, 2021 — Ford is recalling its electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs for loose subframe bolts as thousands of customers wait for delivery of their Mach-E SUVs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E recall affects more than 1,300 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, but Ford says less than 75 owners have taken delivery of their model year 2021 SUVs.

About 1,258 recalled Mustang Mach-E SUVs in the U.S. and all 90 in Canada will be repaired before they are delivered to customers.

Ford says it found Mach-E SUVs may have subframe bolts that weren't tightened by the supplier, a problem discovered while performing quality checks of the SUVs.

No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Ford dealers will need to ensure the subframe bolts are tight.

Ford Mustang Mach-E customers will be notified about the recall beginning the week of March 22, 2021.

Ford Delays Deliveries of Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs

Ford didn't announce if the subframe bolt problem has anything to do with the subject, but the automaker has contacted about 4,500 customers to let them know why they haven't received their new SUVs.

According to Ford, the Mustang Mach-Es will be delayed an average of 30 days as they go through quality checks before they are delivered to customers.

In the beginning about 4,500 Mustang Mach-E SUVs were delayed, but that has dropped to about 3,000 vehicles which customers continue to watch for.

Ford will try to pacify Mach-E customers by offering gifts such as free charging hours, while certain customers will receive $1,000 toward the purchase of new Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

Ford Mustang Mach-E customers with questions about the subframe bolt recall or the delivery delays should call the automaker at 866-436-7332.