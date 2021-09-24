Ford Mustang Mach-E Recalls Ordered For Glass Problems

Ford recalls 36,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles to repair the windshields and roof glass panels.

September 24, 2021 — Two 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E recalls include more than 36,000 vehicles because of problems with bonding of the panoramic roof glass and windshield glass.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Windshield Recall

Nearly 21,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles are recalled because the windshields may not have been properly bonded to the vehicles, allowing the windshields to detach.

Ford learned of the problem in June when an investigation was opened based on a report of poor windshield urethane adhesion found while replacing a cracked Mustang Mach-E windshield.

Ford found a claim of one windshield that was leaking water, and two windshields were found to have inadequate bonding. Ford engineers said they couldn't rule out the problem violated federal safety standards.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries caused by loose windshields, but Ford dealers will need to remove the windshields and install them correctly after Mustang Mach-E recall notices are mailed October 27, 2021.

Customers may hear wind noise or notice water leaks if the bonding is coming loose.

The U.S. Ford recall includes 17,692 Mach-E vehicles and in Canada 3,178 Mustangs are recalled.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 21C22.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Panoramic Roof Glass Recall

More than 15,000 model year 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles are recalled because the panoramic roof glass panels may not have been properly bonded to the vehicles.

The automaker determined the glass roofs may suffer problems when Ford discovered the problems with loose windshield bonding. Ford says the same method used to attach the panoramic roof glass is the same used to attach the Mustang Mach-E windshields.

In the U.S., 13,544 Mustang Mach-E vehicles are recalled, and in Canada 1,812 Mustangs are recalled.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Ford dealers will remove and properly install the panoramic glass roof panels.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners with questions should call 866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for the glass roof recall is 21S42.