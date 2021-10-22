Ford Ranger SuperCabs Recalled For Seat Belt Issues

Ford recalls more than 47,000 Ranger trucks with seat belts that may be misrouted.

October 22, 2021 — A Ford Ranger SuperCab seat belt recall involves more than 47,500 trucks because the 2019-2021 Ranger seat belts may not be properly routed.

In July, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) contacted Ford about misrouted front passenger outboard seat belt webbing on a 2020 Ranger SuperCab truck. Ford learned the seat belt webbing was only routed through the rubber trim sleeve and not through the anchor.

The Ranger was only 10 months old and wasn't included in a July 2019 recall of 2019 Ford Ranger SuperCabs for seat belt problems.

Ford contacted the supplier and engineers tried to determine why the seat belts were not routed properly.

Engineers found one previous report associated with the seat belt routing, but that was on a Ranger SuperCab only a month old. Then another Ranger seat belt problem was found when the truck had only 10 miles on the odometer.

Finally the supplier found the seat belt load test may have failed to identify misrouted seat belts, and Ford determined Ranger drivers would likely discover the problem quickly.

On October 8, 2021, Ford approved a non-compliance recall for the front passenger outboard seat belt assemblies on Ford Ranger SuperCabs built between June 17, 2019, and August 4, 2021.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the FRC approval also included inspection and replacement (if necessary) of the driver’s seatbelt assembly. Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition." — Ford

Ford Ranger SuperCab Recall Directions

Ranger owners will be mailed instructions about how to perform a self-assessment of the truck's seat belts. If the Ranger owner is uncomfortable with the self-assessment procedure or the results, owners will be told to not drive their truck and make arrangements with their Ford dealer to have the vehicle towed for inspection.

No matter what, a Ford dealer must inspect the seat belts, but if a truck owner inspects the seat belts and finds an issue, that seating position shouldn't be used and the truck should be brought to a dealer.

Ford will tow the truck if a driver's side seat belt has a problem, and Ford will offer a loaner vehicle if parts need to be ordered.

A Ford dealer will inspect the front outboard seat belts to verify they are routed correctly through the anchor’s metal eyelet and anchored to the pretensioner assembly. The seat belt assembly will be replaced if needed.

Ford Ranger SuperCab recall notices will be mailed November 15, 2021.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 21C25.