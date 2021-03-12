Ford Recalls 2.9 Million Vehicles To Replace Takata Airbags

Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles are equipped with calcium sulfate desiccant inflators.

March 12, 2021 — Another Ford Takata airbag recall has been announced, this time for about 2.9 million vehicles with airbags equipped with calcium sulfate desiccant.

About 2.6 million of these vehicles are recalled in the U.S., nearly 275,000 are recalled in Canada and another 46,000 Ford vehicles are recalled in Mexico.

2006-2012 Ford Fusion

2007-2010 Ford Edge

2007-2011 Ford Ranger

2006-2011 Mercury Milan

2006-2012 Lincoln Zephyr

2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

The driver-side front airbag inflators may degrade over time and explode if they are exposed to high humidity and moisture over time. But Ford says it isn't aware of any calcium sulfate desiccant airbag inflators that have ruptured.

Ford filed a petition with the government in 2017 arguing extensive testing shows a recall isn't necessary because the airbag inflators have a desiccant to absorb moisture. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied Ford's petition, a decision Ford says it respects.

Ford dealerships will replace the driver's side airbag inflators or airbag modules when the recall begins the week of April 1, 2021.

Ford can be reached at 866-436-7332 and owners may use Takata airbag recall reference number 21S12.