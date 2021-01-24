Ford Recalls Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator

Ford recalls 286 SUVs that were shipped with the wrong windshield washer fluid.

January 24, 2021 — Ford is recalling 286 model year 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator SUVs because they were shipped with contaminated windshield washer fluid.

The U.S. recall includes 283 SUVs, and in Canada three vehicles are recalled.

The Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles were built from May 26 to 30, 2020, and the Lincoln Aviator SUVs were manufactured between May 28 and June 2, 2020.

Ford dealers will flush the windshield washer system and replace the washer fluid, bottle neck, washer pump, fluid level sensor and windshield wiper blades.

Dealers will also check for paint damage and repair any damage from the contaminated washer fluid.

Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator customers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 21C01.