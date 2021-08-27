Ford Recalls F-150 Super Cab Trucks For Seat Belt Problems

More than 16,000 truck owners need to inspect their front seat belts, then get the trucks to dealers

August 27, 2021 — Model year 2021 F-150 Super Cab trucks are recalled because the front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed and may fail to properly restrain an occupant.

More than 16,400 Ford F-150 Super Cabs are recalled, not the F-150 Regular Cabs or F-150 Crew Cabs which use different seat belt assemblies.

Truck owners are advised to perform a self-inspection of the front seat belts. An owner should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed if the passenger seat belt fails inspection.

If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, the owner should not drive their truck until the repair is performed by a dealer.

Ford truck owners will be contacted by mail with instructions about performing the inspection. However, a Ford technician will still need to perform a final inspection of the seat belts.

Ford learned about a warranty report in May regarding a front passenger seat belt with webbing only routed through the rubber trim sleeve and not properly routed through both the sleeve and anchor eyelet.

Ford searched for similar reports and none were found, while the supplier said it was not aware of any similar reports about seat belts. And a search of 2,493 trucks at two assembly plants found no problems, so the automaker decided to monitor the field for additional reports.

Then in July another warranty report was found and Ford determined the poke yokes used in the manufacture of the front outboard seat belts could be defeated and allow for misrouting of the seat belt webbing.

Ford dealerships will inspect the front outboard seat belts to verify the belts are routed correctly through the anchor’s metal eyelets and anchored to the pretensioner assemblies. The dealer will replace the affected seat belt retractor and pretensioner assembly if the inspection fails.

Owner recall notices are being mailed soon, but F-150 owners with questions may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21C20.