Ford Recalls Vehicles With Rear Axles That May Lock

Recall affects Ford Bronco Sport, Escape, Edge, Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

February 18, 2021 — Ford has recalled nearly 180 model year 2020-2021 Edge, 2020 Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Escape, and 2021 Lincoln Corsair and Ford Bronco Sport vehicles.

Ford says the rear drive axles may lock because an inadequate amount of lubricant is in the rear drive units.

In Canada 33 vehicles are affected by the recall.

Ford dealers will check the rear drive unit lubricant levels and axles found to have lubricant at the minimum levels will be filled to the full levels.

Axles found to be below the minimum lubricant fill level will be replaced.

Ford and Lincoln customers should have received recall notices by now, but owners who have questions may call Ford at 866-436-7332.

Ford's number for this recall is 21S02.