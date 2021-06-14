Ford Super Duty Truck Wheels May Fall Off

Ford recalls 19,600 F-Series Super Duty trucks equipped with front hub extenders.

June 14, 2021 — A 2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty recall includes more than 19,600 trucks equipped with dual rear wheels and front hub extenders.

The 2021 Ford F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 trucks may have front wheel hub extenders that weren't attached properly. This can cause the wheels and wheel extenders to fall off the trucks.

Truck owners are warned not to drive the vehicles until it can be verified the extender nuts are tightened.

Ford says the front wheel hub extender nuts may not be torqued correctly because of a problem at the supplier.

"Due to a supplier process error, the automated torque station for tightening and verifying the torque of the nuts joining the front wheel hub extender to the rotor may have been bypassed at the supplier axle assembly facility. The nuts connecting the front wheel hub extender to the rotor may not have been tightened to specification."

Ford truck owners may notice vibration and noise while driving as the nuts connecting the front wheel extenders to the front rotors loosen.

Ford learned about the problem in May when the left front wheels detached from two trucks while driving. The supplier found the problem and Ford determined some of the affected parts were shipped to Ford.

However, the automaker believes only seven faulty axle assemblies were used by Ford, and two of those caused the two known wheel detachments.

Ford says it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports related to the wheel problems.

The U.S. Ford Super Duty truck recall includes 17,616 vehicles in the U.S., 1,779 in Canada and 231 in Mexico.

Ford mailed recall notices June 14, 2021, with instructions how Ford dealers will inspect and tighten the front wheel hub extender nuts.

Ford truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 21S26.