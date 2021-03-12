Ford Tire Recall Affects F-150, F-250, F-350, Escape

Ford recalls 19,000 trucks and SUVs with tires that may blow out.

March 12, 2021 — Ford has recalled 19,000 trucks and SUVs to replace the tires, most of those vehicles recalled in the U.S.

2018 Ford F-150

2018-2020 Ford F-250

2018-2020 Ford F-350

2019 Ford Escape

Ford says the trucks and SUVs are equipped with Continental tires that were overcured, causing a condition where the sidewalls could rupture. The tires also have belts that could separate, both conditions causing a rapid and sudden loss of air.

Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the affected tires.

Nearly 15,800 Ford trucks and SUVs are recalled in the U.S., more than 3,000 recalled in Canada, and nearly 140 vehicles are recalled in Mexico.

Ford dealers will replace the faulty tires based on a list provided by Continental, and technicians will also replace the tires on the other side of the axles.

Ford truck and SUV owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 21S10.