Ford Transit Connects Recalled For Rollaway Risk

Nearly 205,000 Ford vans recalled if they are equipped with 2.5-liter engines and 6F35 transmissions

May 27, 2021 — A 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect recall includes nearly 205,000 vans equipped with 2.5-liter engines and 6F35 transmissions.

A driver may have trouble moving the shifter to the desired gear position because the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may fall apart and detach.

This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to PARK, turn the van off and exit the vehicle with no warning message or chime indicating the van is not in PARK.

The Transit Connect recall includes 192,080 vans in the U.S. and 12,629 in Canada.

Ford didn't announce more information but did say it isn't aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford Transit Connect recall notices will be mailed the week of June 28, 2021. Dealerships will replace the underhood gear shifter bushings and add protective caps over the shifter cable bushings.

Affected Ford Transit Connect owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall reference number 21S24.