GM Canada Class Action Lawsuit Filed For Airbag Failures

Canadian class action alleges the airbags and seat belt pretensioners fail due to defective modules.

September 23, 2021 — A GM Canada class action lawsuit alleges multiple vehicles are equipped with defective airbag control units that cause failures of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners.

The Canadian lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2007-2014 GMC Acadia

1998-2000, 2002-2009 GMC Envoy

1999-2014 GMC Yukon

2000-2014 GMC Yukon XL

2010-2014 GMC Terrain

2004-2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2008-2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014-2015 Chevrolet Trax

1994-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer

1999-2004 Chevrolet Tracker

1999-2004 Chevrolet Blazer

1999-2000 Chevrolet C1500

2000-2007 Chevrolet GMT800

1999-2000 Chevrolet K1500

1999-2000 Chevrolet Sierra

1998-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

1999-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

1999-2005 Chevrolet Astro

2008-2014 Buick Enclave

2012-2014 Buick Encore

2004-2014 Buick Rainer

1998-2000, 2002 - 2014 Cadillac Escalade

2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2009-2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

2004-2014 Cadillac SRX

1998-2004 lsuzu Amigo

2002-2008 lsuzu Ascender

2001-2004 Isuzu Axiom

1998-2004 Isuzu Rodeo

1999-2002 Isuzu Trooper

1999-2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS

2003-2014 Isuzu H-Series

The GM Canada class action lawsuit was filed by a plaintiff who purchased a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in April 2005. The lawsuit doesn't allege the plaintiff's truck suffered any airbag or seat belt pretensioner failures, but the plaintiff says his 16-year-old truck has lost value because of the sensing and diagnostic module.

Also called the airbag control unit, the module is connected to sensors placed all over the vehicle and is used to deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in a crash.

However, the class action, which includes all consumers in Canada except the Province of Quebec, says the sensing and diagnostic modules have software calibration defects. The alleged defects cause failures of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners to deploy when they are needed the most.

The lawsuit alleges a typical "crash duration" of a frontal vehicle-to-barrier collision lasts about 80-150 milliseconds (0.08-0.15 seconds). But the General Motors airbag control unit was allegedly calibrated to prevent deployment of the airbags and pretensioners 45 milliseconds after a crash has begun.

This means the module was allegedly calibrated not to deploy the airbags after 45 milliseconds even if the module continues to receive crash information for up to 80-150 milliseconds.

According to the plaintiff, this is a problem in real-world crashes that last more than 45 milliseconds where multiple impacts occur.

GM allegedly knows about the airbag control units and knows customers are in danger, but the class action claims the automaker has concealed the defects to avoid the cost to order a recall.

GM also allegedly continues to claim the vehicles are safe even though hundreds of customers have complained about airbags that failed to deploy.

The GM Canada class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: William Arthur Baldridge, v. General Motors Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.