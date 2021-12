Brake master cylinders may not have been manufactured correctly.

December 11, 2021 — Hyundai is recalling 76 model year 2021 Hyundai Accent cars and 87 model year 2020-2021 Kia Rio cars because the brake master cylinders may have been manufactured with sharp edges that can damage the inner oil seals.

Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio drivers may notice brake pedals that travel too far and extended distances to stop the cars.

Hyundai and Kia dealers will replace the master cylinders.

Hyundai can be contacted at 855-371-9460 and Kia can be reached at 800-333-4542.