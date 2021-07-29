Hyundai Peeling Wheels Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Veloster owner claims Hyundai's peeling wheels diminish vehicle values.

July 29, 2021 — Hyundai peeling wheels have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the surface of the wheels delaminate and peel on multiple models.

However, the lawsuit alleges 2017 and newer Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Veloster vehicles are especially prone to peeling wheels.

According to the Hyundai class action lawsuit, no reasonable consumer would think they would have to replace or repair the wheels if they hadn't been damaged in an incident.

The Hyundai class action includes:

"All persons who, within the applicable statute of limitations, and as shown by Defendant’s records, purchased a new or used Hyundai brand vehicle that exhibited degradation of the wheel surface within the new vehicle warranty period."

New York plaintiff Mary O’Riordan purchased a new 2017 Hyundai Veloster in June 2018, but just three years later one of the wheels began to peel, as pictured above.

The plaintiff says she visited the dealership in June 2021 and twice asked for the wheels to be repaired under warranty. But both times the dealer allegedly denied her requests even though the Veloster was still within the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty.

According to the lawsuit, Hyundai provides a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that:

“[C]overs repair or replacement of any component manufactured or originally installed by Hyundai that is defective in material or factory workmanship, under normal use and maintenance.”

The plaintiff says no Hyundai owner should have to cope with peeling wheels within the warranty periods, but if it happens Hyundai should cover the cost.

Hyundai customers are allegedly routinely denied coverage to repair or replace the peeling wheels which leave the vehicles with diminished values.

The Hyundai wheels allegedly peel because of defects that prevent the protective surface coatings on the wheels from properly adhering to the metal.

Hyundai's conduct is allegedly deceptive and misleading and in violation of its own express warranties.

The Hyundai peeling wheels class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Mary O’Riordan, v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiff is represented by Burris & Schoenberg, LLP, and McGuire Law, P.C.