Hyundai Recalls 2021 Elantra For Seatback Problems

Supplier machine had problems which caused faulty welds on the seatback recliners.

May 6, 2021 — A 2021 Hyundai Elantra recall includes nearly 1,500 cars with front seatback recliners that may have faulty welds. The front right and left seatback recliners could separate from the frames in crash impacts.

It was December 2020 when Hyundai learned about a warranty claim on a 2021 Elantra.

The automaker sent the affected part to the seat assembly supplier which found the laser weld lens cover was replaced in October 2020 due to damaged parts.

Hyundai says the laser weld output was affected, so warranty claims from the field were monitored by Hyundai.

The supplier performed tests of the welding of the seatback frame assemblies but found no problems, even as Hyundai received additional Elantra warranty claims.

The automaker described the conditions mentioned in the warranty claims and asked the supplier to retest the welds. It was determined problems could occur with weld strength, although no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Hyundai dealerships will possibly replace the Elantra seatback frame assemblies once owner recall notices are mailed June 25, 2021.

Hyundai Elantra owners with questions should call 888-371-9460 and ask for information about recall number 204.