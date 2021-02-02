Infiniti QX50 SUVs May Have Illegible Tire Information

Infiniti recalls 8,300 QX50 SUVs with tire and loading label text that may be missing.

February 2, 2021 — An Infiniti QX50 recall has been issued because an owner may not be able to read the text on the tire and loading information label.

Infiniti says nearly 8,300 model year 2020 QX50 SUVs are recalled so that dealers can inspect and possibly replace the tire placards.

The labels are supposed to include black text with information about correct tire size and loading capacity. Infiniti discovered the problem during a routine QX50 audit when employees had trouble reading the black text.

The automaker opened an investigation that revealed a process at the placard supplier could cause the legibility issues on a printed label.

The supplier says dry paint could have got stuck to the printing mesh and prevented certain black-print characters from being fully transferred to the label during the printing process. The supplier also says it believes the problem was originally caused by a lack of cleaning of the printing mesh.

Infiniti inspected several labels at a Mexico assembly plant and out of 17,450 labels, workers found 82 labels that had partially missing text.

The illegible text could confuse a driver about proper tire and loading information and cause the vehicle to be overloaded. Additionally, the problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

Infiniti will replace any faulty labels once the recall begins March 16, 2021.

Affected QX50 owners may call Infiniti at 800-662-6200 and use recall number PC788.