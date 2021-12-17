Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs Recalled Over Odometer Failures

Chrysler recalls more than 3,600 Wrangler plug-in hybrids, odometers fail at 13,342 miles.

December 17, 2021 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall includes more than 3,600 Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) equipped with odometers that can fail at 13,342 miles (21,473 kilometers).

Chrysler says the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe mileage display problem violates federal safety standards and will leave a driver guessing how many miles are on the vehicle.

"Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard ("FMVSS") 571.101, Controls and Displays, Section 4, defines the odometer as an indicator that must display the magnitude of its sensed characteristic, which is defined under Safety Act 49 USC 32702 Definitions, as the distance driven. After reaching 13,342 miles the odometers of these vehicles will no longer display the magnitude of its sensed characteristic (mileage)."

A Jeep Wrangler 4xe driver will easily see a failed odometer because the mileage display will only show two dashes but no numbers.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall includes about 734 SUVs in Canada.

Jeep dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software on vehicles with less than 13,342 miles (21,473 kilometers), but the Wrangler instrument panel will be replaced if the mileage isn't displayed.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall letters will be mailed January 28, 2022, but customers with concerns may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number Y94.