Land Rover Defenders Recalled For Inaccurate Child Seat Info

More than 7,400 Defenders have owner's manuals that are wrong concerning child seats.

August 7, 2021 — More than 7,400 Land Rover Defenders are recalled because of problems with the child seat restraint systems, or specifically the problem is the owner's manuals for 2020-2021 Land Rover Defenders.

The U.S. Land Rover Defender recall includes 7,027 SUVs and a Canadian recall involves 427 Defenders.

According to Land Rover, the Defender owner's manual incorrectly says the third-row seating is equipped with LATCH child seat restraints with top tethers. The Defenders are not equipped with the LATCH systems for the third-row seats.

The automaker opened an investigation in May based on a report about the Defender owner's manual being wrong about the LATCH system. Engineers investigated and determined the manuals were wrong for Defenders in North America.

Other than the obvious pains this can cause an owner when trying to use a child seat, the problem is also a violation of federal safety standards.

Land Rover says no injuries have been reported.

Land Rover Defender owners will be mailed inserts to add to the owner's manuals, but owners with questions may call 800-637-6837.

Land Rover's Defender recall number is N601.