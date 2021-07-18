Lincoln Aviator Recall Issued For Fire Risk

More than 40,000 Aviators equipped with 3-liter engines need their battery cables inspected.

July 18, 2021 — A 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator recall for a risk of fires has been issued for nearly 41,000 SUVs equipped with 3-liter gas engines. The Aviators have battery cable wire harnesses that may not have been secured.

This can allow the harnesses to make contact with the air conditioner compressor pulleys. Lincoln says the pulleys could rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the battery positive (B+) circuits, resulting in short circuits and fires.

Although the problem could cause a fire, Lincoln says it doesn't know of any fires, injuries or crashes related to the defects.

About 36,258 Aviators are recalled in North America, 2,136 are recalled in China and 2,601 Aviators are recalled elsewhere.

All the Lincoln Aviators were built in Chicago between June 19, 2019, and January 5, 2021.

Lincoln Aviator recall notices will be mailed the week of July 30, 2021, and dealerships will perform the following:

If there is no evidence the battery cable has contacted the A/C compressor pulley, a dealer will add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable harness and the engine compartment harness.

Lincoln dealers will add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt if any of the small gauge circuits are damaged.

However, if any of the four large gauge circuits are damaged, a dealer will inspect the wire harness and replace the battery cable harness and will also add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable harness and the engine compartment harnesses. In addition, the air conditioner compressor belt will be replaced.

Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 21S34.