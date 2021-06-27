Mercedes-Benz Emissions Settlement Preliminarily Approved

Mercedes-Benz BlueTEC emissions class action lawsuit settlement nears final hearing.

June 27, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz emissions settlement has been preliminarily approved after customers alleged in the Mercedes emissions lawsuit these vehicles were equipped with emission control systems that caused the vehicles to emit more nitrogen oxides than permitted by clean air laws.

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz E250 BlueTEC

2011-2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320 BlueTEC

2010-2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE300d

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d

2013-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML250 BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320 BlueTEC

2010-2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz R320 BlueTEC

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350 BlueTEC

2012-2013 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter (4-cylinder)

2010-2016 Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter (6-cylinder)

The plaintiffs also claim Mercedes-Benz intentionally misled consumers about the vehicles that were allegedly easy on the environment.

Mercedes denies all legal claims and denies all allegations of wrongdoing or liability.

Mercedes Emissions Settlement Agreement

To be eligible for a cash payment from the class action settlement, a current owner or lessee must first have an “Approved Emission Modification” (AEM) installed in their vehicle.

An AEM is an emission control system modification approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The AEMs are the result of a separate settlement between Mercedes and federal and California regulators (US-CA Consent Decree).

Additionally, a customer must submit a valid claim to receive a cash payment from the emissions settlement.

— Current Mercedes-Benz owners and lessees: If no former owner/lessee submits a valid claim for the same vehicle, the customer can receive $3,290 from Mercedes, and possibly $300 from the Bosch settlement.

— Current Mercedes-Benz owners and lessees: If a former owner/lessee submits a valid claim for the same vehicle, or if the current owner/lessee begins owning or leasing after September 14, 2020, the customer can receive $2,467.50 from Mercedes, and possibly $225 from the Bosch settlement.

— Former Mercedes owners/lessees may receive $822.50 from the automaker and possibly $75 from Bosch.

It's unknown how much Mercedes-Benz will pay under the emissions settlement because the amount depends on how many customers submit valid claims.

Attorneys for Mercedes owners are expected to receive more than $83 million regarding the Mercedes-Benz settlement, and the attorneys will also receive an amount up to 25% of the valid claims submitted in the Bosch class action settlement.

However, Bosch emissions settlement payments to customers will be reduced up to 25% for those attorney fees and costs.

A Mercedes-Benz emissions settlement final fairness hearing is scheduled for July 12, 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz emissions settlement is taking place in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: In re Mercedes-Benz Emissions Litigation.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., and SeegerWeiss.