Mercedes-Benz PZEV Warranty Lawsuit Filed in California

Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle owners allegedly pay for repairs that should be covered by Mercedes.

September 27, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) warranty lawsuit alleges California customers get stuck paying for warranty repairs that Mercedes should cover.

The Mercedes PZEV warranty class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons in California who, within the last four years, have been owners or lessees of Class Vehicles [2009-2017 Mercedes PZEVs] and who have paid for diagnosis, labor and parts relating to repairs that should have been covered under the California Emissions Warranty for 15-years or 150,000 miles (the “Class”)."

According to the lawsuit, in 2009 Mercedes-Benz started selling PZEVs in California which allegedly should have emissions warranties extended to 15 years or 150,000 miles.

But the plaintiff claims Mercedes fails to properly identify and pay for all the parts and labor that should be covered for 15 years or 150,000 miles. This requires Mercedes owners to pay out-of-pocket for repairs that should be paid by the automaker.

Mercedes allegedly violates California law by limiting the parts that should be listed as emission parts to be covered by an extended warranty.

The list of covered emissions components is allegedly "woefully inadequate and incomplete and fails to identify, or provide extended warranty coverage for, all of the emissions related parts that, in fact, qualify for extended 15-year/150,000-mile coverage."

The Mercedes-Benz PZEV warranty lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Joey Schimmel, v. Mercedes-Benz USA, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by The Law Office of Robert Starr.