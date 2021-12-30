Mercedes-Benz Recalls S500, S580 and Maybach S580

Mercedes recalls more than 1,300 vehicles with passenger airbags that may turn off.

December 29, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1,300 model year 2021 Mercedes S500, S580 and Maybach S580 vehicles because the passenger frontal airbags may deactivate.

This can happen if the software for the airbag control unit deactivates the occupant detection control unit which deactivates the passenger airbag.

A warning message will say, “Restraint System Malfunction Service Required” and a warning light will activate.

Another indicator will say, "Passenger Airbag Off."

Mercedes-Benz owners should have already received recall notices, but customers may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.