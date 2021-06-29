Mercedes-Benz Red Paint Lawsuit Preliminarily Settled

Customers say the Mercedes Mars Red paint peels, flakes and makes the vehicles ugly.

June 29, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz red paint lawsuit is nearing its final hearing after the Mars Red paint class action was preliminarily approved.

The Mercedes-Benz red paint class action lawsuit includes all U.S. former and current owners and lessees of these vehicles painted with 590 Mars Red paint.

The lawsuit says Mars Red is also known as Fire Opal and referenced by paint codes 590 or 3590.

2004-2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2006-2007, 2009, 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2004-2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

2008, 2015, 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2004-2009, 2011-2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2005-2006, 2013-2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

2014-2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS-Class

2005-2006, 2010-2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class

2005, 2011-2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

2005-2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57

The Mercedes red paint lawsuit was originally filed in 2018 by customers who claimed the red paint on their vehicles peeled off and bubbled. In addition to the red paint flaking, peeling, discoloring and having poor adhesion, the lawsuit alleges the clearcoat does the same thing.

Owners complain their vehicles look lousy and Mercedes-Benz hasn't taken responsibility for the problems.

Mercedes-Benz denies all the claims in the red paint lawsuit and denies all allegations of liability and wrongdoing. However, Mercedes says it decided to settle the class action due to the time and expense of a trial.

Mercedes Red Paint Lawsuit Settlement (Important Dates)

A final fairness hearing will be held on August 30, 2021, so nothing is officially settled until the judge gives final approval. However, there are other dates customers should know.

— July 27, 2021 (Submitted Online or Postmarked By): This is the deadline to file a claim for a qualified past repair occuring before the settlement notice date. It's also the deadline to file a claim for a qualified future repair.

— 60 Days After Date of Repair (Submitted Online or Postmarked By): This is the deadline to file a claim for a qualified past repair occuring after the notice date but before the effective date of the settlement.

According to the Mercedes settlement, affected Mars Red paint customers may be eligible for reimbursements for past repairs and help with future paint repairs.

Attorneys for Mercedes-Benz customers are expected to receive more than $4.7 million for fees and $75,671.38 for expenses.

There are many conditions and details associated with the Mercedes-Benz red paint lawsuit you can read here.

You can also file a Mercedes red paint claim form.

The Mercedes-Benz red paint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Pinon, et al., v. Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz USA, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC.