Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Recalled Twice

Mercedes recalls about 40,000 vans to repair multimedia system problems and airbag issues.

June 10, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz has issued two recalls for Sprinter vans, one recall related to failures of the rear camera images and the other recall issued because of airbag problems.

The first recall includes about 36,000 model year 2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans with software problems.

The MBUX multimedia system software may cause the display to remain black or reboot after startup. This is a violation of federal safety standards because the backup camera images may not display correctly.

Mercedes says the problem can occur under "very specific conditions" that result in the MBUX multimedia system not starting and the display screen remaining black. It's also possible the MBUX system may reboot after 50 seconds of starting the van.

A customer will know the error has occurred if the display screen goes blank.

The U.S. Mercedes recall includes 33,437 Sprinter vans, and another 2,515 vans are recalled in Canada.

Either a Mercedes-Benz dealer or an over-the-air (OTA) update will update the software of the MBUX system.

All customers will be mailed recall notification letters July 12, 2021, and for a customer with a “Mercedes Me” subscription the software update will be performed OTA.

For a van without a Mercedes Me subscription, a customer may opt-out of the OTA update and have a dealer perform the software update.

Depending on conditions such as network coverage and how good the data connection is, if the OTA update cannot be finished the customer will be advised to visit a Mercedes dealer.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter customers may call 877-762-8267 and ask about software recall number VS3UXPOBOX.

Mercedes Sprinter Wiring Harness Recall

In the second Sprinter recall, damage to the wiring harness can prevent the side seat airbag to mistakenly deploy or not deploy at all.

The 2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are equipped with swivel seats, but the front seat wiring may have been routed incorrectly and could be damaged by the swivel seat frames.

Nearly 4,100 vans need the mounting clips attached to the correct locations.

Sprinter recall notification letters will be mailed July 12, 2021.

Owners may contact customer service at 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3DREHSEL.