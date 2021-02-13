Mercedes eCall Recall Affects Nearly 1.4 Million Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz eCall emergency system may provide incorrect location data in a crash.

February 13, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz eCall recall includes nearly 1.4 million vehicles that may fail to provide the correct locations of vehicles in emergencies.

The Mercedes eCall recall includes these models in the U.S.

2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

According to the automaker, software problems may cause a failure of the eCall system to communicate the correct location of a vehicle in a crash. Instead, the eCall system will register the location of the vehicle’s last ignition and send emergency responders to the wrong location.

Mercedes opened an internal investigation in October 2019 based on a European report from the Mercedes-Benz eCall center where the automatic eCall system relayed an inaccurate vehicle position. The automaker says it couldn't find any additional complaints and crash tests didn't indicate any issues.

Working with the supplier, Mercedes found how the software design of the communication module affected the relay of location information for the European incident.

In September 2020 different power supply technologies were compared to understand which vehicles in the field might also have eCall location problems.

From October 2020 to January 2021, Mercedes reviewed German crash data which indicated additional similar events where the vehicle position transmitted by the eCall system was incorrect.

Engineers learned the problem can occur if there is a drop of the power supply to the communications module during a crash, caused by the software design of the communication module by the supplier.

Mercedes-Benz also had trouble with its eCall emergency system when a small recall was announced in February 2020.

Either a Mercedes-Benz dealer or an over-the-air service will update the software of the eCall communication module once the recall begins April 6, 2021.

Customers with questions about the Mercedes eCall recall should call 877-762-8267.