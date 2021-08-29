Mercedes Fuel Odor Lawsuit Heads To Mediation

Fuel smells inside Mercedes C-Class vehicles are allegedly caused by leaking fuel hose connectors.

August 28, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit alleges owners of 2015-2019 C-Class vehicles (W205) must cope with gas smells that arise from leaking fuel.

The plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit alleges fuel leaks from the fuel line connections to the fuel pumps.

One plaintiff who owns a 2016 Mercedes C300 alleges replacing three components cost him more than $500.

According to the plaintiffs, the gas smells decrease vehicle values and cause owners to pay a lot of their own money for repairs and replacement parts.

The Mercedes class action says fuel wouldn't leak and occupants wouldn't have to inhale fuel odors if the fuel pump connectors didn't leak where the low-pressure hose connects to the high-pressure fuel pump.

Mercedes-Benz has allegedly concealed the fuel leak problems even with C-Class owners complaining about fuel smells inside the vehicles.

Customers complain about fuel odors coming from the engine compartments and Mercedes dealers typically diagnose the problem as a leaking fuel hose or connector.

Motion to Dismiss the Mercedes Class Action Lawsuit

Mercedes-Benz filed a motion to dismiss the C-Class fuel leak lawsuit and the judge responded by ordering the plaintiffs to mediation with the automaker.

In an August 25 order from Judge William M. Ray, II, he stayed the class action lawsuit for six months and ordered the plaintiffs and Mercedes to mediate the case.

The judge says the parties are also ordered to talk about a fuel hose warranty extension that directly relates to the same components and problem named in the lawsuit.

According to the warranty extension, the original 4-year/50,000-mile fuel hose warranty has been increased to 10 years or 120,000 miles. The judge says Mercedes and the plaintiff should decide if the warranty extension resolves the plaintiff's claims.

The Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division: Rosen, et al., vs. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC, and Sauder Schelkopf.