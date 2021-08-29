Mercedes Gas Smells Inside Cars: Extended Warranty Issued

Mercedes-Benz fuel hose warranty extended due to fuel seepage at the connections.

August 29, 2021 — Mercedes gas smells inside cars have caused the automaker to extend the warranty on the low-pressure fuel hose that connects to the high-pressure fuel pump.

The Mercedes fuel hose extended warranty includes these vehicles.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300, C300-4M (Sedan)

2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz C300, C300-4M (Sedan), C300, C300-4M (Coupe), C350e (Hybrid)

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300, E300-4M (Sedan)

2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300, GLC300-4M

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300-4M (Coupe)

2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK300

2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC300

According to Mercedes-Benz, gas smells inside the car can occur because the low-pressure fuel hose may suffer from "slight fuel weeping" at the connection. Although there may be a gas smell inside the car, Mercedes insists there is no safety risk and no risk of fire from the fuel seepage.

Mercedes says the problem can occur in cold conditions during a cold start of the engine.

The original Mercedes warranty of 4 years or 50,000 miles for the fuel hose is now extended to 10 years or 120,000 miles, regardless of vehicle ownership.

All repairs under the fuel hose warranty extension must be performed by a Mercedes-Benz dealer. The extended warranty does not cover any other components other than the problem of fuel seepage from the fuel hose.

And the extended warranty terms include the same exclusions for extra expenses as described in the original service and warranty booklet.

Fuel Hose Expense Reimbursement

If your vehicle has exceeded the original warranty mileage or time period and you already paid to have your fuel hose replaced, Mercedes says you may be eligible to receive reimbursement under this warranty extension. You'll be asked to present proof of the repair to your Mercedes-Benz dealership.

It's possible you may be reimbursed for replacement parts, labor and even taxes, however, fuel hose replacements and repairs performed by a non-Mercedes dealer might not be eligible for reimbursement.

Additionally, the repairs must have been related to fuel seepage or the fuel hose repairs and replacements won't be reimbursed.

With questions about the Mercedes-Benz fuel hose warranty extension, call the automaker at 800-367-6372.