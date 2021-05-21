Mercedes Multimedia Systems Cause Recall of 342,000 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz rearview camera images may disappear then reappear.

May 21, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz multimedia systems have caused a recall of more than 342,000 of these 2019-2021 CLA-Class, GLE/GLS-Class, A-Class, E-Class, GLA/GLB-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class, and AMG GT-Class vehicles.

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63S

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63S

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63S

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS450

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC350E

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2021 Mercedes-Benz MAYBACH GLS600

In July 2020, Mercedes opened an investigation after receiving reports about rearview camera images that remained blank when the vehicles were shifted into REVERSE. But the first results of the investigation were general in nature and engineers could find no specific problems with the vehicles.

During the course of testing, the automaker became aware of other complaints about the rearview camera images and multimedia systems. Mercedes drivers often said the rearview camera images disappeared only to reappear.

Engineers finally determined the systems may not start depending on specific conditions, including the temperatures.

"Further, through the investigation it was found that there is a possibility that an ongoing writing operation on the hard drive of the MBUX multimedia system could be interrupted during the “shut down” phase of the system. If this were to occur, the unprocessed data could be stored on the hard drive and the next time the MBUX system was initiated, while the system would restart as intended, it then could reboot itself approximately 50 seconds after system initiation."

The multimedia system software will be updated by dealers, or through over-the-air (OTA) updates, once owner notification letters are mailed July 13, 2021.

Mercedes owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6373.