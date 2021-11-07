Mercedes Recalls S580 and Maybach S580 Cars

More than 9,100 Mercedes-Benz cars recalled for engines that may suddenly stall while driving.

November 7, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2021-2022 Mercedes S580 and Maybach S580 cars at risk of sudden engine stalls without the ability to restart the cars.

More than 9,100 Mercedes vehicles are recall due to problems with the engine control unit software.

Mercedes opened an internal investigation in July based on stalled engine reports in the S580 cars. Both Mercedes-Benz and the supplier (Robert-Bosch) conducted the investigation and engineers determined there were software errors.

According to Mercedes, due to "a deviation in the software development process of a supplier, an error might occur while accessing the storage of the engine control unit."

This will prevent the writing of data from the vehicle immobilizer into the engine control unit after the engine starts.

Drivers won't receive any advanced warnings before the engines stall.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will update the engine control unit software once S580 recall notices are mailed December 28, 2021.

Mercedes owners with concerns may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.