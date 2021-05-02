Mercedes Recalls Vehicles For Air Conditioner Drain Hoses

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and GLS-Class passenger cabins may suffer from water damage.

May 1, 2021 — Nearly 7,300 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and GLS-Class vehicles may have air conditioner drain hoses that weren't installed correctly.

Recalled are 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 53, 2020 Mercedes GLE350, GLE450, GLE580, GLS450 and GLS580 vehicles.

Water can drain into the passenger compartments and cause fogged windows and wet carpets. But more serious consequences could also occur.

Mercedes says if enough condensation water enters the driver or passenger footwells, it can cause corrosion or short circuits to the electrical components installed in the area.

Short circuits could cause fires, and corrosion could disable the emergency call (eCall) function, the vehicle might not be able to be unlocked or started and limp-home mode might be activated during driving.

Several customers complained in May 2019 about water entering the passenger cabins, problems caused by loose air conditioner drain hoses.

The automaker issued a recall in August 2019 for 2020 Mercedes GLE350, GLE350 4Matic and GLE450 4Matic SUVs to fix the drain hoses.

But Mercedes had to open new investigations in May 2020 after owners complained about water entering the passenger compartments on vehicles which weren't repaired during the earlier recall.

The investigations couldn't find a root cause of the new complaints because the vehicles allegedly had been fixed before they were sold. Mercedes finally decided the work instructions must not have been followed by employees who were supposed to repair the drain hose leaks.

About 6,330 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 963 are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect and correct the air conditioner drain hoses when the recall begins in June 2021.

Owners may call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.