Mercedes Sprinter Vans May Lose Power Steering

Mercedes recalls 6,000 Sprinter vans because of hydraulic power steering fluid leaks.

May 4, 2021 — Nearly 6,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are recalled because of problems with the hydraulic power steering return line hoses.

The 2019-2020 Mercedes Sprinter hydraulic power steering return line hoses may detach and cause hydraulic steering fluid to leak.

The vans were built on the 907 platform (VS30) and may have issues with the hose connection fittings.

A Sprinter driver will still have manual steering if the hose detaches, but it will be much more difficult to steer the vehicle, especially at slow speeds. Mercedes also says a driver may hear noise coming from the power steering pump when the fluid level is too low due to fluid leaks.

The U.S. Sprinter recall includes 4,444 vans and a Canadian recall includes 1,512 Sprinters.

Sprinter van dealerships will install screw-type clamps when the recall begins May 7, 2021.

Sprinter owners with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number NV3LETULPX.