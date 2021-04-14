Mercedes Wheel Arch Covers Could Detach From Fenders

Mercedes-Benz recalls 2,500 GLB250 SUVs that could cause hazards to other drivers and their vehicles

April 14, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 2,500 GLB250 SUVs to inspect the front fender wheel arch covers and possibly make corrections to the covers.

Mercedes says 2020-2021 GLB-Class SUVs have wheel arch covers on the front fenders that might not have been installed according to specifications.

The wheel arch cover may detach from the vehicle while driving, causing a road hazard to other drivers.

The automaker opened investigations in July 2020 after a report of a wheel arch cover that detached from the vehicle while driving. More incident reports were filed alleging the same condition, leading Mercedes to believe the wheel arch covers weren't installed properly.

An additional 100% push-pull check was introduced into production in September to keep the wheel arch covers attached.

It's possible a customer will notice a gap between the wheel arch cover and the fender before anything detaches.

The U.S. recall includes nearly 2,400 GLB-Class SUVs, and 73 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will check the front wheel arch covers and correct them when the recall begins May 31, 2021.

Owners of 2020-2021 GLB250 SUVs may call 800-367-6372.