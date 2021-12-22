Nissan Altima Headlight Lawsuit Settlement Finalized

Nissan Altima halogen headlights are allegedly dim because the reflective surfaces peel away.

December 21, 2021 — A Nissan Altima headlight lawsuit settlement received final approval for 2013-2018 Altima cars manufactured with halogen headlights, but not Altimas equipped with Xenon or LED headlights.

Specifically, these Nissan Altimas are not included in the headlight lawsuit settlement.

2013-2015 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL

2017 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL

2016-2018 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL with Tech package

2016-2017 Nissan Altima 3.5L SR

2016-2017 Nissan Altima 2.5L SR with LED Appearance package

2016-2018 Nissan Altima 2.5L SL with Tech package

2017 Nissan Altima 2.5L SR Midnight Edition

However, the halogen headlights are not covered by the settlement agreement.

That's because the class action lawsuit alleges the halogen headlight assembly is the real problem because the reflective surface delaminates. Without the reflective surface, the headlights may become so dim drivers can have trouble at night.

Replacement parts can allegedly cost as much as $1,200 and the plaintiffs claim Nissan Altima owners are stuck with the bills.

Nissan Altima Headlight Lawsuit Settlement Terms

According to the headlight lawsuit settlement, Nissan will extend the halogen headlight assembly warranty by 36 months and will reimburse customers who paid to replace the Altima headlight assemblies.

The Nissan Altima headlight lawsuit settlement also says if the extended warranty expires but the halogen headlights are still dim, Nissan will replace the headlight assemblies one time.

Nissan says it settled the Altima headlight lawsuit to save on the time and expense of a long trial, but the automaker says there is nothing defective about the cars and Nissan denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Each of the three owners who sued will receive $5,000 each, and the attorneys representing them will receive $2.5 million.

The Nissan Altima headlight lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Suarez, et al., vs. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Spragens Law PLC, and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP.