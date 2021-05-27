Nissan Fuel Pump Recall Affects Armada and QX80

Nissan recalls 24,000 SUVs with fuel pumps built by TI Fluid Systems.

May 27, 2021 — A Nissan fuel pump recall includes more than 24,000 SUVs equipped with V8 engines.

The 2020-2021 Nissan Armada and 2020-2021 Infiniti QX80 fuel pumps have impellers that can swell and bind within the fuel pump modules.

A failed fuel pump will cause the Armada or QX80 engine to stall.

Nissan says fuel pump supplier TI Fluid Systems had manufacturing problems with the fuel pump modules when the impellers were built.

A buildup of molten plastic on the injection molding machine cylinder tip caused the density of the impeller to be out-of-specification. Gasoline inside the fuel pump can cause the impeller to swell which increases friction between the swollen impeller and the inlet cover.

This can cause the fuel pump module to bind internally and cause the engine to stall.

According to the Nissan fuel pump recall, the automaker learned about the problem in June 2020 when pumps failed outside the U.S. Nissan collected fuel pumps from dealers to learn which vehicles were affected by the problem with the impellers.

The investigation also focused on any Nissan or Infiniti models in the U.S. that may have been affected.

The Nissan fuel pump recall was issued even though no reports have been filed about stalled engines.

The 2020-2021 Nissan Armadas were built October 5, 2019, to April 2, 2020, and the 2020-2021 Infiniti QX80 SUVs were manufactured October 5, 2019, to April 2, 2020.

The recall affects fuel pump module A7040-3ZD0B and no other Nissan or Infiniti models with the subject fuel pump are affected because the problem occurs in specific LOT numbers identified by the fuel pump supplier.

Nissan fuel pump recall notification letters will be mailed July 20, 2021. Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will replace the fuel pump modules.

Nissan Armada customers with questions may call 800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R21A2.

Infiniti QX80 owners may call 800-662-6200 and refer to fuel pump recall number R21A3.