Porsche recalls 27 vehicles to check if steering column screws are missing.

July 11, 2021 — A 2021 Porsche Cayenne recall has been announced for 27 SUVs because the screw connections between the steering columns and steering boxes may fail.

This could cause a detached steering column.

Porsche dealers will install new screws, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 29, 2021.

Porsche Cayenne owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and use recall number AMB4.