Porsche Recalls 911 Cars To Replace the Seats

— Porsche needs to install 149 new passenger seats in these cars that may suffer from passenger airbag problems.
- 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe
- 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe
- 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa
- 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet
- 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
- 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet
Porsche says the wrong seats were installed and can cause the occupant classification systems to fail.
Porsche owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 20, 2021.
Porsche owners may contact customer service at 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number AMB3.