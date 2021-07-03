Porsche Recalls 911 Cars To Replace the Seats

Porsche recalls nearly 150 vehicles that may have airbags that fail to deploy properly.

July 3, 2021 — Porsche needs to install 149 new passenger seats in these cars that may suffer from passenger airbag problems.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Porsche says the wrong seats were installed and can cause the occupant classification systems to fail.

Porsche owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 20, 2021.

Porsche owners may contact customer service at 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number AMB3.