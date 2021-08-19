Porsche Recalls 911, Panamera and Taycan For Seat Belts

Porsche recalls 5,500 vehicles because owners may have trouble securing child restraints.

August 19, 2021 — More than 5,500 Porsche vehicles are recalled because owners may have problems securing child safety systems in the seats.

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, 911 Carrera S Coupe, 911 Carrera 4 Coupe, 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, 911 Turbo Coupe, 911 Turbo S Coupe

2021 Porsche Panamera, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S

2021 Porsche Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S

According to Porsche, the automatic locking retractors for the seat belts may deactivate early and prevent owners from securing child safety seats.

Supplier Autoliv contacted Porsche in June regarding a recall of seat belt assemblies manufactured between October 26, 2020, and January 27, 2021. Porsche had to determine which models were affected, and engineers also discovered the seat belt retractor problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

The subcomponent supplier of the automatic locking retractor levers made mistakes during production which can cause the retractors to deactivate before the seat belt webbing is fully retracted.

The seat belts work properly if adults are in the seats, and Porsche says a child seat can be safely secured if the LATCH system is used.

The U.S. Porsche recall includes 4,924 vehicles, and a recall in Canada involves 621 vehicles.

Porsche will mail recall notices October 1, 2021, and dealerships will replace the seat belt assemblies.

Porsche owners with questions should call 800-767-7243 and ask about recall reference number AMB6.