Porsche Vehicles Recalled For Stability Issues

Porsche recalls 7 vehicles that may have loose screws on the axle control arms.

May 20, 2021 — Porsche is recalling seven model year 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, and 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe, Carrera 4S Coupe and Carrera S Cabriolet vehicles.

The screw connection on the rear axle upper control arm may be loose and cause stability problems.

Porsche technicians will rework and tighten the screw connections on the rear axle upper control arms.

The Porsche recall is expected to begin May 23, 2021, but owners with questions may call the automaker at 800-767-7243.

Porsche's recall number is AMA6.