Ram 1500 Trucks Recalled Over Rearview Camera Images

Chrysler recalls 42,000 model year 2021 Ram 1500 trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

December 1, 2021 — Nearly 42,000 Ram 1500 trucks are recalled because the rearview camera images may fail to display.

The 2021 Ram 1500 trucks may have trailer reverse steering control modules that fail.

Along with not seeing a rearview camera image when the truck is shifted into REVERSE, the electronic throttle control warning light will be illuminated if the trailer reverse steering control module fails.

The U.S. Ram 1500 recall involves 38,157 trucks and in Canada 3,821 Ram 1500 trucks are recalled.

The automaker is trying to determine what dealers will do to fix the Ram 1500 trucks, but owner recall notices will be mailed January 12, 2022.

Owners of the 2021 Ram 1500 trucks may call 800-853-1403 and use recall number Y80.