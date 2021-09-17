Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City Vans Recalled

Nearly 9,000 Chrysler vans need inspected to verify if the seat belt retractors need to be replaced.

September 16, 2021 — Nearly 9,000 model year 2021 Ram ProMaster City and Ram ProMaster vans are recalled because the customers may have problems securing child safety seats.

Chrysler says the automatic locking retractors of the seat belts may deactivate too early and prevent the webbing from working correctly.

In August, three seat belt retractors were tested in a Ram ProMaster van and it was confirmed one of the automatic locking retractors deactivated too early.

"The condition described above does not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 208 S7.1.1.5 requires that, 'Each designated seating position, shall have a seat belt assembly whose lap belt portion is lockable so that the seat belt assembly can be used to tightly secure a child restraint system.'" — Chrysler

The U.S. Ram van recall includes 8,379 vehicles, and a Canadian van recall involves nearly 500 vans.

Ram ProMaster owner recall notices should be mailed October 29, 2021, then dealers will inspect and possibly replace the seat belt retractors.

Van owners may contact Fiat Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall reference number Y61.