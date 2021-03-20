Recall: Jaguar F-Type Cars May Lose ABS and Stability Control

Jaguar recalls 2,274 cars that may have problems running vehicle startup diagnostic checks.

March 20, 2021 — A Jaguar F-Type recall includes 2,274 cars because of problems with the anti-lock brake systems (ABS) and stability control systems.

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type cars may suffer from problems during the diagnostic check that runs during startup.

The automaker says there is a limited amount of time for the process to run, but failures will disable the ABS and stability control systems until the car is restarted during the next drive cycle.

An F-Type driver will see warning lights will be illuminated and the message center will have a text message alerting the driver about the ABS and stability control systems that aren't working.

Jaguar was receiving reports from car owners and opened an investigation in December 2020 to check about the problems.

Engineers found possible problems related to an intermittent software timing issue in the anti-lock braking system that could occur during the startup diagnostic cycle where the vehicle has to “wake-up” from a “sleep” condition.

Engineers continued to investigate the problem to replicate the condition and discovered the diagnostic checks at vehicle startup should be completed within 15 seconds of turning the ignition on.

But the process was taking up to 25 seconds which disables the ABS and stability control systems until the ignition is turned off and the car is restarted.

Jaguar found the problem can be intermittent, so just because it happens one time doesn't mean it will the next time.

Jaguar says there have been no reported crashes or injuries.

The Jaguar F-Type recall includes 2,089 cars in the U.S. and 185 in Canada.

Jaguar dealers will update the F-Type software when the recall begins May 7, 2021.

Model year 2020 F-Type owners may contact Jaguar at 800-452-4827 and refer to recall number H335.