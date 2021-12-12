Recall: Mercedes Infotainment Systems May Distract Drivers

Mercedes-Benz recalls 230 S 580, EQS 450, EQS 580 and S 500 vehicles.

December 12, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 230 model year 2021 Mercedes S 580, 2022 Mercedes EQS 450, Mercedes EQS 580, and S 500 vehicles with active and connected Mercedes me connect accounts.

The Mercedes-Benz infotainment system might allow activation of the television and internet display while driving, causing a distraction for the driver.

Mercedes has already updated their computer server to correct the issue and car owners won't have to do anything. However, Mercedes must still mail recall notices in January 2022.

Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 800-367-6372.