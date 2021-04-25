Recall: Subaru Crosstrek and Impreza Vehicles May Stall

Subaru recalls 519,000 vehicles a second time because of ignition coil problems.

April 24, 2021 — Subaru is recalling more than 519,000 Crosstrek and Impreza vehicles that could stall due to engine control module (ECM) and ignition coil problems.

The 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza and 2018-2019 Crosstrek engine control modules may continue to power the ignition coils after the engines are shut off. If a short-circuit occurs, the vehicle could fail to start or could stall while driving.

Subaru recalled more than 500,000 Crosstrek and Impreza vehicles in October 2019 for the same engine stall problems, but shortly after a vehicle was repaired the customer complained the engine misfired.

Subaru collected the parts and opened an investigation with a third-party company, finding ignition coil mold resin at least partly caused the problem. Subaru confirmed the residual resin was generated by repeated heat cycling of the mold resin.

The automaker also learned the resin doesn't increase if the temperature remains low.

Subaru then learned in March that residual strain in the mold resin and semiconductor created prior to engine control module reprogramming could continue to accumulate. Subaru determined that all ignition coils should be replaced after applying the updated ECM reprogramming.

Subaru says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Subaru recall includes 466,205 vehicles and in Canada nearly 53,000 Subaru vehicles are recalled.

Subaru dealers will update the engine control module software and replace the ignition coils. It's also possible the front exhaust pipes will be replaced when the recall begins May 28, 2021.

Crosstrek and Impreza owners can contact Subaru at 844-373-6614.

All vehicles repaired during the 2019 recall will need to be repaired again.