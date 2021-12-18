Sherri Depetrillo and Kevin LeCroy Killed in Distracted Driving Crash

NTSB determines Chevy Equinox driver Sherri Depetrillo was distracted by her cell phone.

December 18, 2021 — A deadly 2019 South Carolina crash of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a medium-size bus was caused by Equinox driver Sherri Depetrillo, 53, who was distracted by her cell phone conversation.

The crash killed Depetrillo and 34-year-old bus passenger Kevin LeCroy.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) opened the investigation following the December 17, 2019, crash in Belton, South Carolina.

The Chevy Equinox was traveling east on Highway 76 at a speed of 75 mph, and the bus was traveling west at a speed of about 45 mph which is the speed limit for that part of the highway.

The medium-size bus, used for adults with disabilities and special needs, was occupied by a driver and seven passengers, with two of those passengers seated in wheelchairs.

A witness behind the Equinox says the SUV crossed the center line and slammed into the left side of the bus, ejecting the unbelted Depetrillo from her SUV. Both Depetrillo and lap-belted LeCroy were killed, with the remaining bus occupants suffering minor to serious injuries.

The NTSB determined the Equinox driver engaged in a 16-minute phone call that ended less than a minute before the crash. While she was talking on the phone, she received two incoming calls she didn't answer, then Depetrillo ended the first call and placed a call to the incoming number.

Investigators say the Equinox driver was distracted "by the actions of talking, placing, and receiving calls on her cell phone while driving," but the NTSB isn't sure if she was talking hands-free through the infotainment system or if she was holding the phone.

However, the NTSB report says her husband told investigators, "she used the infotainment console to permit hands-free use of the cell phone."

According to the NTSB, the U.S. should ban the non-emergency use of cell phones and all portable electronic devices (other than those designed to support the driving task) for all drivers.