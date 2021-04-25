Subaru Recalls 448,000 Crosstreks, Crosstrek Hybrids and Foresters

Subaru rear stabilizer bracket bolts may detach and cause the brackets to shift.

April 25, 2021 — Subaru is recalling nearly 448,000 model year 2018-2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid and 2019 Forester vehicles that could suffer stability issues.

The rear stabilizer bracket bolts may loosen and detach and allow the rear stabilizer bracket to shift.

The automaker received a report in February 2018 from outside the U.S. regarding noise from the rear of the vehicle. Subaru confirmed it was related to the rear stabilizer bracket bolts, causing Subaru to check the torque on all vehicles during production.

Subaru performed a rough road driving test and learned the rear stabilizer bracket could make contact with a brake pipe if the bracket bolts were loose and shifted out of place.

The root cause is a variation in the rear stabilizer bracket dimensions which may result in a larger than expected gap between the bracket and the vehicle body. If a gap exists, a portion of the bolt may be used to close this gap.

Subaru learned if the "initial torque applied to the bolt is at the lower limit of the specification, the bolt may not achieve the necessary axial force to maintain the proper torque."

Subaru says the only warning may be an abnormal rattle noise coming from the rear of the vehicle.

The automaker has received 39 non-dealer reports in the U.S., convincing Subaru to order the recall. Subaru says it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports related to the bolts.

About 408,271 Subaru vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and more than 39,500 are recalled in Canada.

Subaru dealers will inspect the bolts and tighten them if needed, while missing bolts will be replaced.

The Subaru Crosstrek, Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester recall is expected to begin May 14, 2021.

Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 844-373-6614 and ask about recall number WRD-21.